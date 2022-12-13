Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruppur’s new bus stand yet to get power supply

By Saravanan MP
TIRUPPUR:  Shopkeepers and passengers complain they are put to inconvenience in the central bus stand (Old bus stand) as the facility has not been provided with a power connection. Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Central Bus Stand on November 22, which has been built at a cost of Rs 38.81 crores.

The facility has 74 shops, two restaurants, one food court, two ATM centres, a cloakroom, rooftop solar panels (50KW), RO drinking water, and a foot-over bridge with an escalator. Without power, the escalator remains unused, and most of the shopkeepers are forced to use generators.

Speaking to TNIE, K Rajasekaran a social activist, “There is no power connection to almost all the amenities. Apart from walkways and toilets, the premises is dark.”

Alagesan, a fruit seller, “I pay rent of Rs 12,000 per month, but the shop does not have a power connection. I am unable to operate the juicer which affects my business. Despite several requests, officials are yet to take action.”

Ramesh, a sweet stall owner, said, “Evening is the primary time for us. But, due to a lack of power supply, I am forced to operate a genset. When I was allotted the shop, I thought I would reach break even within six months. But, this power issue is dragging my profits down.”

Not just shopkeepers, but passengers too are upset as the escalators are not functioning. Besides, the multi-storey parking lot also doesn’t have power. Speaking to TNIE, Tiruppur City Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati said, “Due to technical issues, we are unable to get power for escalators and the parking building. A few shopkeepers have requested alterations in their shops and have sought time. After these issues are addressed, power connection will be offered from January 1, 2023.”

