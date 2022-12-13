Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruvannamalai: Man kills five members of his family, ends his life

Valliammal, Trisha, Monisha, Sivashakthi, and Dhanush were found dead with deep-cut injuries.

Published: 13th December 2022 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

(Representational image)

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A man allegedly murdered five members of his family --- his wife, three daughters, and a son --- before ending his life by hanging in Oranthavadi village near Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district on Monday night.

Police identified him as Palani, around 45 years old. His wife was Valliammal (37).

The couple had four daughters - Trisha (15), Monisha (14), Sivashakthi (7), and Bhoomika (9) - and a son Dhanush (4).

The incident occurred on Monday night. The police, on information, went to the spot and found Palani hanging.

Valliammal, Trisha, Monisha, Sivashakthi, and Dhanush were found dead with deep-cut injuries.

Another girl, Bhoomika, was battling for life. The police rescued her and admitted her to a hospital.

Tiruvannamalai Taluk police launched a probe into the matter to find the motive of the incident.

They retrieved the bodies from the spot and sent them for autopsy at Tiruvannamalai Government Medical college hospital.

Further probe is on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

    Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
    TAGS
    Oranthavadi village Tiruvannamalai man kills family members
    India Matters
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
    Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
    : Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
    MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
    Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
    INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
    CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
    Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

    Comments

    Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

    The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

    Fifa World Cup
    flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp