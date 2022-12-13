Tiruvannamalai: Man kills five members of his family, ends his life

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A man allegedly murdered five members of his family --- his wife, three daughters, and a son --- before ending his life by hanging in Oranthavadi village near Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district on Monday night.

Police identified him as Palani, around 45 years old. His wife was Valliammal (37).

The couple had four daughters - Trisha (15), Monisha (14), Sivashakthi (7), and Bhoomika (9) - and a son Dhanush (4).

The incident occurred on Monday night. The police, on information, went to the spot and found Palani hanging.

Valliammal, Trisha, Monisha, Sivashakthi, and Dhanush were found dead with deep-cut injuries.

Another girl, Bhoomika, was battling for life. The police rescued her and admitted her to a hospital.

Tiruvannamalai Taluk police launched a probe into the matter to find the motive of the incident.

They retrieved the bodies from the spot and sent them for autopsy at Tiruvannamalai Government Medical college hospital.

Further probe is on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A man allegedly murdered five members of his family --- his wife, three daughters, and a son --- before ending his life by hanging in Oranthavadi village near Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district on Monday night. Police identified him as Palani, around 45 years old. His wife was Valliammal (37). The couple had four daughters - Trisha (15), Monisha (14), Sivashakthi (7), and Bhoomika (9) - and a son Dhanush (4). The incident occurred on Monday night. The police, on information, went to the spot and found Palani hanging. Valliammal, Trisha, Monisha, Sivashakthi, and Dhanush were found dead with deep-cut injuries. Another girl, Bhoomika, was battling for life. The police rescued her and admitted her to a hospital. Tiruvannamalai Taluk police launched a probe into the matter to find the motive of the incident. They retrieved the bodies from the spot and sent them for autopsy at Tiruvannamalai Government Medical college hospital. Further probe is on. (If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)