TN farmer alleges caste nexus between cattle thieves, cops

A cattle farmer belonging to Scheduled Caste submitted a petition to District Collector on Monday alleging that Kadalkudi police officials refused to arrest those who stole four of his cows.

THOOTHUKUDI:  A cattle farmer belonging to Scheduled Caste submitted a petition to District Collector on Monday alleging that Kadalkudi police officials refused to arrest those who stole four of his cows. "The men who stole my cows and the policemen may be belonging to the same caste. I also request steps to provide safety for my family from being ostracised by dominant caste members," he said.

The petitioner, C Chinna Azhagumalai of Kovil Kumareddiyapuram in Vilathikulam taluk, said he had lodged a complaint with the Kadalkudi police to arrest the miscreants who robbed three of his six cows a year ago. "Police are well aware of the thieves' identity. My cows were sold to a butcher shop in Aruppukottai. Later, another cow was stolen from my shed. Now, the thieves say they will return one of my cows if I take back my police complaints," the petition read.

