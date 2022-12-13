Home States Tamil Nadu

TN govt got 2,000 plaints of deed registration using forged documents

He also said his department generated Rs 25,000 crore more in revenue this financial year than what was generated the previous financial year.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  Stating that the TN government recently received over 2,000 petitions alleging incidents of deed registration using forged documents, Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Moorthy said severe action would be initiated against errant sub-registrars.

Addressing media persons on Monday, the minister said: “The petitions were sent to the inspector general of registration who has forwarded them to the respective district registrars for inquiry. We are taking action against errant sub-registrars as per the amended Registration Act, 1908. Recently, a sub-registrar was arrested and put in jail under this Act.”

When asked about the action taken against officials who were involved in the PACL land registration scam, Moorthy said: “The sub-registrars who escaped punishment will be brought to book based on the findings of the recently conducted audit.”

He also said his department generated Rs 25,000 crore more in revenue this financial year than what was generated the previous financial year. As many as 1.2 lakh traders have enrolled as taxpayers this year in the state, he said.

