TN govt to organise hot air balloon fest in Pollachi

COIMBATORE/NILGIRIS: In a first, the tourism department is set to organise hot air balloon festival in Pollachi during the Pongal festival next year, minister M Mathiventhan said on Monday. The minister, along with tourism department officials, inspected Achipatti to check the arrangements for the festival. However, sources said the venue is yet to be finalised.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating rooms and restaurant at Tamil Nadu Hotel in Coimbatore that have been renovated at a cost of Rs 32 lakh, the minister said so far only private persons were conducting the hot air balloon festival.

“During the festival, the department has decided to conduct cultural events in the evenings. The department is also planning to roll out such initiatives to improve the tourism sector. Like in Coimbatore, the department is renovating Tamil Nadu Hotels in Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Kanchipuram Ranipet and Chennai. Through this, the department will get revenue on par with private hotels,” said Mathiventhan.

