Beneficiaries can’t be allowed to choose site for schemes: Madras HC

If the beneficiaries are allowed to choose the land for acquisition it will lead to very dangerous consequences,”

Published: 14th December 2022 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 03:31 AM

Madras High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Holding that if beneficiaries are allowed to choose land for acquisition it will lead to very dangerous consequences, a division bench of the Madras High Court comprising justices R Subramanian and K Kumaresh Babu recently set aside an order for acquiring wetland for construction of houses for Adi Dravidar persons.

The bench expressed shock over the contents of the counter affidavit filed in response to a writ petition moved by the aggrieved land owners. “...  It is stated therein that the Adi Dravidars of the area wanted to construct their houses only in the land that is chosen for acquisition.

If the beneficiaries are allowed to choose the land for acquisition it will lead to very dangerous consequences,” the bench said in a recent order while allowing an appeal filed by R Rangarajan and Sakunthala Rangarajan against the single judge’s order upholding the acquisition process.

