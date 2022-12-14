CM seeks power to approve infra, tourism projects in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In efforts to speed up development projects in Puducherry, Chief Minister N Rangasamy sought more powers for the territorial administration to grant certain approvals, without approaching MHA for clearance.

Rangasamy who has been vouching for statehood expressed grievances over the centre’s delay in granting approvals in implementing projects and schemes, due to administrative issues. He was speaking at a function presided over by Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday.

Though the union has been advising Puducherry to enhance revenue and the latter is tapping revenue from all sources (such as commercial taxes, and excise), it is unable to extract full revenue from tourism, the main revenue grosser.

For everything, Puducherry has to approach centre and the projects cannot be completed within the time frame,” said the CM. Citing an example, Rangasamy said, the government planned to develop certain tourism projects in the Public-Private-Partnership mode by providing land, but even after one-and-half years of rule, the land could not be leased as the MHA is yet to decide on the lease period 19, 33, or 99 years.”

The CM said, investors will come when there are speedy clearances, “In these circumstances, how can Puducherry see speedy development?” Kishan Reddy assured the CM to look into the grievances. He said, the PM has a special affection for Puducherry. “The Centre will provide possible assistance to the UT.”

