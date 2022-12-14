Consider police commissioner's suggestions on security in Madurai district court: HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday directed the state home and finance departments and the Madras High Court Registry to take note of the suggestions made by the Madurai City Police Commissioner for improving security arrangements in the combined district court complex in Madurai.



Disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed six years ago by advocate S Muthukumar to increase the security provided in the Madurai district court, a Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad noted that the police commissioner, in his report dated January 9, 2019, had opined that the security arrangements in the district court were sufficient.



However, he had also made some suggestions, which included regulating vehicle parking to ensure that no vehicle is parked close to the court halls. "Frisking of the public using DFMD and HHMD (door frame and hand-held metal detectors) while entering the main court complex would be initiated once the gadgets, which are under procurement, are handed over to police," the commissioner had said in the report.



Since the government informed that it is taking steps to resolve the waterlogging, which is a long pending issue in the Madurai district court, the judges said that in addition to it, the authorities could also take into account the police commissioner's recommendations regarding the security arrangements.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday directed the state home and finance departments and the Madras High Court Registry to take note of the suggestions made by the Madurai City Police Commissioner for improving security arrangements in the combined district court complex in Madurai. Disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed six years ago by advocate S Muthukumar to increase the security provided in the Madurai district court, a Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad noted that the police commissioner, in his report dated January 9, 2019, had opined that the security arrangements in the district court were sufficient. However, he had also made some suggestions, which included regulating vehicle parking to ensure that no vehicle is parked close to the court halls. "Frisking of the public using DFMD and HHMD (door frame and hand-held metal detectors) while entering the main court complex would be initiated once the gadgets, which are under procurement, are handed over to police," the commissioner had said in the report. Since the government informed that it is taking steps to resolve the waterlogging, which is a long pending issue in the Madurai district court, the judges said that in addition to it, the authorities could also take into account the police commissioner's recommendations regarding the security arrangements.