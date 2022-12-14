Home States Tamil Nadu

Focus on medical, education tourism for development, Union Minister tells Pondy government

Inaugurating projects completed under Swadesh Darshan -1 scheme, Reddy said that Puducherry is gradually growing as a preferred tourism destination.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday advised the Puducherry government to focus on tapping medical and education tourism for development.

Inaugurating projects completed under Swadesh Darshan -1 scheme, Reddy said that Puducherry is gradually growing as a preferred tourism destination. "It has the potential to generate more jobs in the tourism sector. For an investment of Rs 10 lakh, 80,000 jobs can be created. The territorial administration should look into capacity-building to meet the industry's growing needs, for which the ministry was willing to assist Puducherry," he added.

 The tourism ministry included Puducherry under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme-2.0, which has 100% central funding. This comes after the successful completion of Swadesh Darshan -1. for which projects worth Rs 148 crore had been sanctioned.

According to the minister, India set to assume the Presidency of the G20 for a year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. "There will be more opportunities to develop tourism. The centre will work together with Puducherry to develop the UT and have full confidence in its ministers, MLAs and residents."

Public Works and Tourism Minister K Lakshminarayanan said that under the Swadesh Darshan-2, centre promised to provide funds for projects in Puducherry and Karaikal .

A consultant was appointed and projects would be devised in consultation with MLAs. Even under the Ministry of Culture, some projects have been assured to Puducherry," he said, adding that there has been a tourism growth of 10- 11 % and more infrastructure is required.

The government availed of a loan for Rs 120 crore to relay roads. After the monsoon, the roads would be re-laid fully and there would be no grievance, he added.

Meanwhile, the lighting of Bharathi Park, development of pilgrim facilities at Thirukanji temple, the development of blue flag Eden beach and Chinna Veerampattinam, a spiritual park at Thirunallar were inaugurated by the Union minister. He launched the logo of a shopping festival to begin later this month.

