Former AIADMK ministers take exception to Udhayanidhi's TN cabinet inclusion

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Taking exception to the state government's decision to include Udhayanidhi Stalin in the cabinet and the recent electricity tariff hike, AIADMK leaders and cadre staged protests at various places in the district on Tuesday.



At one of the demonstrations, former minister Sellur K Raju said the DMK had become a private company owned by MK Stalin. "Soon the DMK would organise a kumbabishekam for Udhayanidhi. Kings used to revoke taxes during the coronation of princes. Likewise, the DMK government should now roll back the property tax and electricity tariff hikes," he quipped.



Raju went on to add that the AIADMK was the only political party that truly belonged to the common public. "Understanding the power and loyalty of the AIADMK cadre, Stalin has now begun calling former chief minister MG Ramachandran his uncle. He also recently said the DMK would come to power in Puducherry. I urge the DMK to drop the idea. Let the residents of the union territory at least live in peace," he said.



During another demonstration former minister RB Udhayakumar dubbed Udhayandihi's elevation to a ministerial post as the DMK's biggest achievement in the last 18 months.

