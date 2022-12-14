Home States Tamil Nadu

Former AIADMK ministers take exception to Udhayanidhi's TN cabinet inclusion

At one of the demonstrations, former minister Sellur K Raju said the DMK had become a private company owned by MK Stalin.

Published: 14th December 2022 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 01:42 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin with son Udhayanidhi Stalin

Actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin with his father and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Taking exception to the state government's decision to include Udhayanidhi Stalin in the cabinet and the recent electricity tariff hike, AIADMK leaders and cadre staged protests at various places in the district on Tuesday.

At one of the demonstrations, former minister Sellur K Raju said the DMK had become a private company owned by MK Stalin. "Soon the DMK would organise a kumbabishekam for Udhayanidhi. Kings used to revoke taxes during the coronation of princes. Likewise, the DMK government should now roll back the property tax and electricity tariff hikes," he quipped.

Raju went on to add that the AIADMK was the only political party that truly belonged to the common public. "Understanding the power and loyalty of the AIADMK cadre, Stalin has now begun calling former chief minister MG Ramachandran his uncle. He also recently said the DMK would come to power in Puducherry. I urge the DMK to drop the idea. Let the residents of the union territory at least live in peace," he said.

During another demonstration former minister RB Udhayakumar dubbed Udhayandihi's elevation to a ministerial post as the DMK's biggest achievement in the last 18 months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Udhayanidhi Stalin electricity tariff hike
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp