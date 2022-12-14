Home States Tamil Nadu

IIT-M launches dual degree programme on Quantitative Finance

The course will be offered jointly by departments of Management Studies, Computer Science and Engineering and Mathematics for BTech dual degree students. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) has announced the launch of a new Interdisciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) programme on ‘Quantitative Finance’.  The course will be offered jointly by departments of Management Studies, Computer Science and Engineering and Mathematics for BTech dual degree students. 

The course is open to undergraduate students of all branches of engineering disciplines at the institute. The existing students of the institute will also be able to pursue the programme from sixth semester, said the national institute in Chennai in a  statement. The course will have an intake of 25 students, and the classes for the first batch of students will start on January  2023. 

In the fifth year, the students will have to undertake a project for six months with industries by making use of the tools and techniques  learned during the course. The course has been designed to enable  students to easily adapt to the new developments in finance and bridge the gap between the application of modern product and process  technologies and state-of-the-art finance. 

The release added the course will help students find lucrative opportunities in Fintech companies, financial  intermediaries and portfolio management firms. “The course facilitates budding entrepreneurs come up with innovative products in the finance industry and promotes start-up venture ideas,” it added.

