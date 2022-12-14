Home States Tamil Nadu

In polytechnic colleges, Tamil heritage subjects made mandatory 

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Tuesday said from next academic year onwards, the two unique courses in Tamil will be offered to polytechnic students.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After introducing courses like Tamilar Marabu (Heritage of Tamils) and Tamil Thozhilnutpam (technoloscientific thoughts in Tamils) for engineering students at Anna University to make them aware of the rich heritage of the state, the government has now decided to offer the courses in polytechnic colleges also from next year. 

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Tuesday said from next academic year onwards, the two unique courses in Tamil will be offered to polytechnic students. He said the subjects will be compulsory to all the students, including those from other states. 

For better understanding of the other-state students, texts of Tamil Marabu and Tamil Thozhilnutpam will be translated into English, he said. Teachers with expertise in Tamil language will be trained to teach these subjects. 

The minister further said Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced that Tamil medium students will get reservation in employment as well. “This is Dravidian model. We are taking all steps for the development of Tamil, “ he added.

