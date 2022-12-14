Judge strength at Madras High Court shrinks to 53

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The senior-most judge of the Madras High Court, Justice Paresh Upadhyay, retired from service on Monday after 14 months in the court. His contribution to the disposal of cases in the high court was recalled at a farewell function organised on court premises.

Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram said Justice Paresh Upadhyay disposed of 2,533 cases during his stint in the court. Recalling his progress in life to become a high court judge, he said he had always approached his assignments without fear or favour.

Beginning his practice as an advocate in 1996, he became an additional judge of the Gujarat High Court in 2011 and was made a permanent judge in 2013. He was transferred to the Madras High Court, where he assumed office in October 2021.

With the superannuation of Justice Paresh Upadhyay, the strength of the high court has dropped to 53 against a sanctioned strength of 75. PS Amalraj, chairman of Bar Council of TN and Puducherry (BCTNP), urged the Centre to take necessary action to fill the vacancies of judges in the Madras High Court. Talking to reporters after handing over the registration certificate to transgender advocate V Kanmani at BCTNP office, he appealed to the Centre to follow the principles of social justice to give representation to all sections in the appointment.

CHENNAI: The senior-most judge of the Madras High Court, Justice Paresh Upadhyay, retired from service on Monday after 14 months in the court. His contribution to the disposal of cases in the high court was recalled at a farewell function organised on court premises. Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram said Justice Paresh Upadhyay disposed of 2,533 cases during his stint in the court. Recalling his progress in life to become a high court judge, he said he had always approached his assignments without fear or favour. Beginning his practice as an advocate in 1996, he became an additional judge of the Gujarat High Court in 2011 and was made a permanent judge in 2013. He was transferred to the Madras High Court, where he assumed office in October 2021. With the superannuation of Justice Paresh Upadhyay, the strength of the high court has dropped to 53 against a sanctioned strength of 75. PS Amalraj, chairman of Bar Council of TN and Puducherry (BCTNP), urged the Centre to take necessary action to fill the vacancies of judges in the Madras High Court. Talking to reporters after handing over the registration certificate to transgender advocate V Kanmani at BCTNP office, he appealed to the Centre to follow the principles of social justice to give representation to all sections in the appointment.