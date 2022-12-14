Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC seeks status report on plea to dredge two water channels in Karur

But for the past 10 years, the Public Works Department (PWD) authorities have not maintained the above water channels properly, Rajendran alleged.

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday a sought status report on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed to clean two water channels, which supply water from Kodaganar dam to several areas in Karur district.

The litigant, S Rajendran, an advocate from Karur, submitted that the Kodaganar river splits into two main water channels -- one from Azhagapuri to Nellikombai for an extent of 15 km and the other from Azhagapuri to Vellianai for an extent of 40 km. They further branch into sub-channels and supply water to many villages, including that of the petitioner.

But for the past 10 years, the Public Works Department (PWD) authorities have not maintained the above water channels properly, Rajendran alleged. As a result of this, his villagers were unable to get the river water even when the dam reached its full capacity, he added. Claiming that nearly 10,000 acres of agricultural land and thousands of families in the district are depending on this water, he moved the court. A Bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar directed the authorities concerned to file a status report and adjourned the case to next week.

