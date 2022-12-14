Man missing case cracked, skeleton dug out from well in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI/THENI: Three persons were arrested for the alleged murder of a 27-year-old man on Tuesday, and subsequently, police recovered the victim's skeleton from a well. The deceased, R Tamilarasan of Thiruvathavur, was reported missing since August 19, while the Anna Nagar police in Madurai city registered a man missing case in relation to the incident on September 27.



"Recently, a man identified as Naveen spoke to another person at a TASMAC bar about his role in murdering Tamilarasan. Police got a tip-off about this revelation and they secured Naveen for questioning. He allegedly told police that he along with Periasamy, Agni, Naveen, Alagesh and Gunalan murdered Tamilarasan as the 27-year-old had an illicit relationship with Periasamy's wife," sources said.



Periasamy got wind of the relationship after he came out of jail. On August 19, the five suspects allegedly killed Tamilarasan, tied his body to a bike, and threw it into a well in Othakadai police station limits. When police found out about all this, Periasamy and Agni were already in jail in connection with another case. So, Othakadai police arrested Naveen, Alagesh, and Gunalan. They also retrieved the victim's skeleton along with the bike from the well. Further inquiry is on.



In another incident, Devathanapatti police arrested M Maruthupandi (23) of Devathanapatti near Theni for allegedly murdering his mother M Jothilakshmi (45) on Tuesday after she refused to give him cash to buy liquor. Further probe is underway.



In yet another murder incident, Southgate police arrested Prabakaran and his friend for murdering the former's father-in-law, Balasubramanian (52) of South Veli Street, on Monday night. While the divorce case of Prabakaran and his wife was pending in court, Balasubramanian planned another marriage for his daughter and this irked the accused. Prabakaran and his friend Karuppasamy were arrested on Monday and two more suspects Mahalingam and Balakrishnan are at large.

