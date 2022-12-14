Manjappai is yet to gain ground among people in Madurai

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Underlining how the people of Tamil Nadu continue to use banned single-use plastic bags defying the State government’s manjappai movement, the city corporation commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon remarked that the initiative is yet to gain ground in Madurai.



Earlier in 2022, the usage of single-use plastic bags was banned across the nation. Following this, the State government initiated the ban on single-use plastic bags through the manjappai movement, under which a series of campaigns were hosted to encourage the public to switch to manjappai (cloth bags) to curb the usage of plastic bags. However, according to sources, the situation remains the same in Madurai, the usage of single-use plastic bags remains high in Madurai.

"The manufacturers of cloth bags are also facing hardships owing to the downed business of manjappai cloth bags. The usage of plastic bags is especially higher amongst small retail shops, eateries, and stores and stalls on the streets of the district. Following this, the environmentalists in the city pointed out how a large amount of single-use plastic bags either end up in the Vaigai river or are burnt along with other garbage, causing an immense hazard to the environment," they added.



Speaking to TNIE, Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said, "Considering the status quo, special teams have been deployed to seize and penalize violators in the city through periodical raids. We are conducting special awareness programs for traders and people to promote the usage of manjappai instead of plastic bags. The corporation is also planning to place manjappai vending machines in public places to promote the usage of cloth bags." He also assured that once the water flow to Vaigai recedes, the waste in the river will be removed by the city corporation.



A small-scale trader from Madurai said, "We had to purchase cloth bags at an average of Rs 5-10 rupees per bag. But when we request our customers to pay the extra bucks for cloth bags, they insist on packing the items in plastic bags that are provided for free. Hence, we are obliged to use plastic bags."



Manikandan, a traditional manjappai (cloth bag) maker said, "On average, the labour cost of making a durable single cloth bag is Rs 10-Rs 15. Though there is considerable demand for an alternative option to plastic bags, traders overlook cloth bags and look for cheaper options at established commercial firms. Thus, we resort to making synthetic and non-durable fabric bags at Rs 4- Rs 5 per bag. Traditional cloth bag makers like myself are slowly running out of business and are obliged to make synthetic fabric bags to keep ourselves in the business.”



An environmental activist of Vaigai Nadhi Makkal IyakkamM Raja from Madurai said, "It is up to the public to make the switch to environmental-friendly cloth bags, which are more sustainable and durable than single-use plastic bags. The activists pressed the city corporation to take action towards cleaning the plastic waste in the Vaigai river and preventing plastic bag usage in Madurai.

