Modi dubbed dynasty politics as backdoor entry, says Telangana Governor

TIRUNELVELI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently dubbed dynasty politics as a backdoor entry to the field, said Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday. Taking part in an event at her alma mater Vadakkankulam Nehru Higher Secondary School, she also said the DMK government must try to use Tamil words to refer to the 'Dravidian Model'. "Chief Minister MK Stalin had asked the people of the state to name their children in Tamil. So, from hereon he should also use Tamil words to cite the 'Dravidian Model'. This is just my demand," she told media persons on the occasion.



Soundararajan also hailed the National Education Policy (NEP) for including a breakfast scheme in it. "I studied Classes 2 and 3 in Vadakkankulam Nehru Higher Secondary School. During those days, the K Kamaraj-led state government offered us milk. The union government's NEP also stresses nutrition along with education. This has been taken up after a gap of 30 years by correcting various flaws in the system, and it will also bring down the girl children dropout rate in schools. Many schools still lack toilets for girls. This situation should change soon. The State government should provide all rural schools with basic amenities. Martial arts training and moral science classes should also be conducted at schools," the governor said.

