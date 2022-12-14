Home States Tamil Nadu

More girl students from Coimbatore lodging sex abuse plaints now: IG

Sudhakar further said the rate of major crimes in Coimbatore range dipped by 30% compared to last year.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Project Pallikkoodam, which was launched in June,  has encouraged many girl students to open up against the crimes they are facing, said Inspector General of Police (West Zone) R Sudhakar said on Tuesday.

Addressing media in Coimbatore, after publishing this year’s crime rate, he said, “West zone has witnessed a steep rise in complaints registered regarding crime against children, from 431 to 529. This is due to the awareness campaigns of the police department. In Coimbatore district alone, through the ‘Project Pallikkoodam’ drive, 39 children were rescued, and ten cases were registered based on their complaints. Similarly, POSCO case convictions increased from 17 to 87 this year.”

Sudhakar further said the rate of major crimes in Coimbatore range dipped by 30% compared to last year. “A total of 142 murder cases and 9 murder for gain cases were reported in 2021 across Coimbatore, Tirupur, Nilgiris and Erode. This year, 91 murders and four murder for gain cases were registered in last 11 months, which indicates law & order situation is improving,” he said. The number of robbery cases also reduced from 78 to 52, he added.

Speaking about drug-trafficking cases, Sudhakar said 1211 villages were found with active ganja peddling. Due to the initiative of the ganja-free village panchayat, 721 villages in four districts declared themselves as ganja-free villages. “Almost 60% of works in curtailing the ganja peddling networks have been completed in 2022. Besides, 1420 ganja peddlers were arrested, and 1054 cases were filed this year.

Around 19 of them were detained under Goondas Act, and the bank accounts of 308 people were frozen. Further, he said, they have seized 44.358 tonnes of gutka and arrested 2370 accused in 2220 cases, 168 bank accounts people were frozen. 

