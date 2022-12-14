Home States Tamil Nadu

PM Modi releases coin and stamp in honour of Sri Aurobindo in Puducherry

Remarking that Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary was celebrated with great fervour, he said such efforts by the nation will give new strength to India’s resolutions.

Revolutionary turned mystic supramental sage, Sri Aurobindo.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of  Sri Aurobindo, commemorating his 150th birth anniversary in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering through video conferencing, Modi said that Sri Aurobindo's life symbolised the 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' concept. Every citizen should take inspiration from this, and prepare themselves to create a developed India through 'Sabka Prayas' (everyone’s effort, he said adding that Sri Aurobindo was not a freedom fighter but also a philosopher.

Shedding light on the saint's teachings, the PM remarked that it is when people become aware of traditions and begin to live through them that diversity becomes a natural celebration of their lives. “It is a source of great inspiration for Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal," he said.

Remarking that Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary was celebrated with great fervour, he said such efforts by the nation will give new strength to India’s resolutions. The life and teachings of Sri Aurobindo are valuable lessons, said the PM, adding that he was such a personality with a modern scientific temper, political rebelliousness and a sense of the divine.

The Prime Minister lauded the philosopher's ‘no compromise’ slogan during the division of Bengal, his ideological clarity, cultural strength, and patriotism which made him a role model for other freedom fighters. He pointed out that the country is embracing all views in the journey of developed India without any feeling of inferiority.

Modi also recalled the opportunity to take part in the Kashi Tamil Sangamam and remarked that the wonderful event is a great example of how India binds the country together through its culture. "Kashi Tamil Sangamam showed that today’s youth are leaving behind the politics that differentiates on the basis of language or dress and is embracing the politics of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. This has to be expanded."

Union Minister G Kishen Reddy, TN Governor RN Ravi, Puducherry L-G Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, and members of Sri Aurobindo Ashram took part. 

