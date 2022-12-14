Ponmudy defends party decision, says cadre want to see Udhayanidhi as TN deputy CM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Senior minister K Ponmudy on Tuesday stoutly defended the elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin as a minister, saying it was belated recognition for the hard work he rendered during the 2021 Assembly elections and that the DMK cadre wished to see Udhayanidhi as the deputy chief minister of the state soon.

At the secretariat, when reporters asked him about the elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin as a minister, Ponmudy said: “Udhayanidhi is a talented youth who worked hard in the 2021 Assembly elections and making him minister now is a belated recognition. He should have been made a minister when the DMK ministry assumed office last year.”

“I have known Udhayanidhi Stalin from his childhood. He is a talented youth. He can excel in all fields, including film industry and politics. The chief minister gave him this position after he got trained as a member of the Assembly for one-and-a-half years. In the coming years, he will be assuming greater responsibilities. None in the DMK will oppose this elevation since everyone is asking why this recognition was delayed,” the minister added.

Asked about the charge that by elevating Udhayanidhi, dynastic politics was being encouraged in the DMK, the minister said: “This is not a new charge. It has been there since the days of the elevation of Thalapathi (MK Stalin). There is no rule that heirs of politicians should not become politicians.

“For example, in the State Assembly, around 10% of the MLAs are kin of politicians and the rest are elected directly. So, this is prevalent in all parties and all places. There is nothing wrong in this.”

CHENNAI: Senior minister K Ponmudy on Tuesday stoutly defended the elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin as a minister, saying it was belated recognition for the hard work he rendered during the 2021 Assembly elections and that the DMK cadre wished to see Udhayanidhi as the deputy chief minister of the state soon. At the secretariat, when reporters asked him about the elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin as a minister, Ponmudy said: “Udhayanidhi is a talented youth who worked hard in the 2021 Assembly elections and making him minister now is a belated recognition. He should have been made a minister when the DMK ministry assumed office last year.” “I have known Udhayanidhi Stalin from his childhood. He is a talented youth. He can excel in all fields, including film industry and politics. The chief minister gave him this position after he got trained as a member of the Assembly for one-and-a-half years. In the coming years, he will be assuming greater responsibilities. None in the DMK will oppose this elevation since everyone is asking why this recognition was delayed,” the minister added. Asked about the charge that by elevating Udhayanidhi, dynastic politics was being encouraged in the DMK, the minister said: “This is not a new charge. It has been there since the days of the elevation of Thalapathi (MK Stalin). There is no rule that heirs of politicians should not become politicians. “For example, in the State Assembly, around 10% of the MLAs are kin of politicians and the rest are elected directly. So, this is prevalent in all parties and all places. There is nothing wrong in this.”