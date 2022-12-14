Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry CM Rangasamy seeks more power for UT to approve development projects

Published: 14th December 2022 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 02:11 AM

N Rangasamy

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  In efforts to speed up development projects in Puducherry, Chief Minister N Rangasamy sought more powers for the territorial administration to grant certain approvals, without approaching the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for clearance.

Rangasamy -- who has been vouching for statehood, expressed grievances over the centre's delay in granting approvals in implementing projects and schemes, due to administrative issues. He was speaking at a government function presided over by Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday. Though the union has been advising Puducherry to enhance revenue and the latter is tapping revenue from all sources (such as commercial taxes, and excise), it is unable to extract full revenue from the tourism sector, the main revenue grosser.  

"For everything, Puducherry has to approach centre and the projects cannot be completed within the time frame," said the CM, adding that the UT should be permitted power to grant approvals. Citing an example, Rangasamy said, "the government planned to develop certain tourism projects in the Public-Private-Partnership mode (PPP mode) by providing land,  but even after one-and-half years of rule, the land could not be leased as  the MHA is yet to decide on the lease period 19 years, 33, or 99 years."

Similarly, there were plans to develop 100 acres in Manapet like Singapore's Sentosa Island but this has not succeeded due to "administrative tangles over rules." There is a need to overcome such hurdles by the officials, he pointed out.  

Rangasamy expressed happiness over the Tourism Ministry listing Puducherry as the second most preferred destination for New Year celebrations. "There is a requirement for more star hotels and resorts to provide accommodation. Investors are approaching the government asking whether quick approvals would be given. Investors will come only when there are speedy clearances, In these circumstances, how can Puducherry see speedy development?" asked the CM. 

Union Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy assured the CM he would look into the grievances. He also said, the Prime Minister has a special affection for Puducherry. "We will take up the concerns expressed by the Chief Minister in a positive way to address those issues. The Centre will provide all possible assistance to the union territory."

