Scion becoming minister won’t change anything: TN Opposition leader Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/SALEM: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said “anointing” Udhayanidhi Stalin was a prelude to grooming him as one of the prominent leaders of the DMK in the coming years and it was nothing but promoting dynastic politics.

Speaking at an AIADMK demonstration at Attur in Salem, Palaniswami, condemning the DMK government on various counts, said: “Udhayanidhi Stalin is being ‘anointed’ tomorrow (Wednesday). Just ponder over this: M Karunanidhi was chief minister, and later, his son MK Stalin became the chief minister. Now, Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi is being anointed. His becoming a minister won’t change anything. There is already corruption in every department, and Udhayanidhi will lead that hereafter.”

Palaniswami also called upon AIADMK cadre to put an end to the dynastic politics of the DMK. The family members of Stalin had an influence on the government. There were four chief ministers in TN— Stalin, his wife, his son-in-law and now his son.

Further, he reiterated that the DMK did not fulfil many of its election promises. “After they came to power, power tariff, property tax and milk prices have gone up. Law-and-order has deteriorated. It did not fulfil election promises such as Rs 1000 to women family heads every month.”

