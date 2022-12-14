Home States Tamil Nadu

Scion becoming minister won’t change anything: TN Opposition leader Palaniswami

The family members of Stalin had an influence on the government. There were four chief ministers in TN Stalin, his wife, his son-in-law and now his son. 

Published: 14th December 2022 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami

Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/SALEM:  Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said “anointing” Udhayanidhi Stalin was a prelude to grooming him as one of the prominent leaders of the DMK in the coming years and it was nothing but promoting dynastic politics. 

Speaking at an AIADMK demonstration at Attur in Salem, Palaniswami, condemning the DMK government on various counts, said: “Udhayanidhi Stalin is being ‘anointed’ tomorrow (Wednesday). Just ponder over this: M Karunanidhi was chief minister, and later, his son MK Stalin became the chief minister. Now, Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi is being anointed. His becoming a minister won’t change anything. There is already corruption in every department, and Udhayanidhi will lead that hereafter.”

Palaniswami also called upon AIADMK cadre to put an end to the dynastic politics of the DMK. The family members of Stalin had an influence on the government. There were four chief ministers in TN— Stalin, his wife, his son-in-law and now his son. 

Further, he reiterated that the DMK did not fulfil many of its election promises. “After they came to power, power tariff, property tax and milk prices have gone up. Law-and-order has deteriorated. It did not fulfil election promises such as Rs 1000 to women family heads every month.”

Poll promises unkept
EPS said the DMK didn’t fulfil many of its poll promises. “After they came to power, electricity tariff, property tax, and milk prices have gone up. It did not fulfil poll promises such as `1000 to women family heads”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Scion Palaniswami AIADMK
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp