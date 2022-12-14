Three-year-old Karaikal girl drowns in tub at house toilet

Home States Tamil Nadu

A three-year-old girl allegedly drowned in a water tub at the toilet in a house compound, on Monday. Ppolice registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the CrPC. 

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

Sources said, the deceased has been identified as Srijaga, daughter to Suresh and Sarojini. After the couple became estranged a few months ago, Sarojini went to a natal home and was taking care of her daughters Vasiga (4) and Srijaga. 

On Monday, Sarojini stepped out around 11 am, after asking her neighbours to keep a watch on her daughters. When she returned around 1.15 pm, she found Srijaga missing.

Around 2 pm, Sarojini found her younger daughter in a tub at the toilet outside the house. The girl was declared dead on arrival when taken to a PHC. It is suspected that Srijaga was asphyxiated to death. 
Srijaga’s body was handed over to her family members after autopsy on Tuesday. An investigation is on.

