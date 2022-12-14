Three-year-old Karaikal girl drowns in tub at house toilet
Published: 14th December 2022 03:28 AM | Last Updated: 14th December 2022 03:28 AM
KARAIKAL: A three-year-old girl allegedly drowned in a water tub at the toilet in a house compound, on Monday. Police registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the CrPC.
Sources said, the deceased has been identified as Srijaga, daughter to Suresh and Sarojini. After the couple became estranged a few months ago, Sarojini went to a natal home and was taking care of her daughters Vasiga (4) and Srijaga.
On Monday, Sarojini stepped out around 11 am, after asking her neighbours to keep a watch on her daughters. When she returned around 1.15 pm, she found Srijaga missing.
Around 2 pm, Sarojini found her younger daughter in a tub at the toilet outside the house. The girl was declared dead on arrival when taken to a PHC. It is suspected that Srijaga was asphyxiated to death.
Srijaga’s body was handed over to her family members after autopsy on Tuesday. An investigation is on.