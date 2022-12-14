Tiruvannamalai man kills wife, four kids, ends life 

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: In a macabre incident, a man, who suspected his wife’s fidelity, killed five members of his family wife, three daughters, and a son before ending his life at Oranthavadi village near Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district on Monday night.

Police said Palani (45) had murdered his wife Valliammal (37) and daughters Trisha (15), Monisha (14), Thanusree (4), and son Siva (7) by attacking them with a sharp weapon. While another daughter Bhoomika (9), who suffered head injuries, is fighting for life, Soundarya (20) escaped as she was staying with her husband, police said.

On Tuesday morning, based on information from the villagers, Tiruvannamalai taluk police went to the spot and found Palani’s body and other victims lying in a pool of blood. They rescued Bhoomika and admitted her to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital and sent the bodies to the hospital for postmortem.

Police sources said the family was staying at a farmhouse in the village where they were engaged in farming on a three-acre leased land. SP K Karthikeyan told TNIE, “Palani was suspicious of his wife’s character. He used to come home drunk and beat her.

The issue has been going on for years. On the day of the incident, he again picked up a quarrel with his wife and committed the gruesome act.” Police registered a case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), section 174 (suicide by hanging) of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

(Aid for those with suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)



