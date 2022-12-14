TN: Rs 63,000 fine imposed on ration shop owner for poor record maintenance

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: After inspecting the PDS shop in the Gandhi Nagar area in Devipattinam, the collector on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 63,000 on a salesperson for poor maintenance of records and stocks at the store.

According to sources, a team of officials headed by collector Johnny Tom Varghese, while inspecting the stocks in the shop, found a shortage of 2,150 kg of rice and an excess of 180 kg of tur dal in the shop’s stock as compared to the quantities mentioned in the stock register. An inquiry was ordered, following which the collector imposed the fine on the salesperson, they added.



The collector also inspected a few more PDS shops on Periya Kadai street in Devipattinam on Monday. After taking feedback about the distribution and quality of products given at the PDS, the collector urged the civil supplies department officials to maintain proper records of the stocks and distribution of products at the PDS shops across the district.



The collector, accompanied by district administration officials, also inspected various development works in Devipattinam area. He ordered the officials to properly desilt the branch canals to make sure the rainwater flows into the tanks for later use.

RAMANATHAPURAM: After inspecting the PDS shop in the Gandhi Nagar area in Devipattinam, the collector on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 63,000 on a salesperson for poor maintenance of records and stocks at the store. According to sources, a team of officials headed by collector Johnny Tom Varghese, while inspecting the stocks in the shop, found a shortage of 2,150 kg of rice and an excess of 180 kg of tur dal in the shop’s stock as compared to the quantities mentioned in the stock register. An inquiry was ordered, following which the collector imposed the fine on the salesperson, they added. The collector also inspected a few more PDS shops on Periya Kadai street in Devipattinam on Monday. After taking feedback about the distribution and quality of products given at the PDS, the collector urged the civil supplies department officials to maintain proper records of the stocks and distribution of products at the PDS shops across the district. The collector, accompanied by district administration officials, also inspected various development works in Devipattinam area. He ordered the officials to properly desilt the branch canals to make sure the rainwater flows into the tanks for later use.