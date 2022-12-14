Home States Tamil Nadu

TN: Udhayanidhi Stalin's cabinet rise today, reshuffle likely

A few ministers might be getting additional portfolios; certain key IAS officers are likely to be transferred as well

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin with son Udhayanidhi Stalin

Actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin with his father and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Along with the swearing-in of Udhayanidhi Stalin as a minister, reshuffle of portfolios for many ministers is expected on Wednesday. A couple of ministers might be getting additional portfolios and key IAS officers are likely to be transferred.

Sources said the portfolios of Cooperation Minister I Periyasamy and Rural Development Minister KR Periyakaruppan are likely to be swapped. Similarly, portfolios of Forest Minister K Ramachandran and Tourism Minister M Mathivendan may also be swapped.

Udhayanidhi Stalin is most likely to get youth welfare and sports development hitherto looked after by Minister Siva V Meyyanathan, besides special programme implementation currently handled by CM MK Stalin.

Sources said Meyyanathan might be  given ex-servicemen welfare portfolio in addition to environment and climate change while Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan might get statistics as an additional portfolio. HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu might get CMDA as an additional portfolio. Khadi and village industries board portfolio hitherto handled by Minister R Gandhi may be given to Minister RS Rajakannappan. 

As of now, the strength of TN cabinet is 34. With the induction of Udhayanidhi, it will go up to 35. This is the third reshuffle of the cabinet.

