Vellore logs 273 fever cases since October this year 

By Rajalakshmi Sampath
Express News Service

VELLORE:  Vellore logged a total of four dengue cases, and 273 fever cases since October 2022. In December alone, the district reported 51 fever cases, and one dengue infection.

While there have been no deaths, the corporation has undertaken precautionary measures. "A total of 300 domestic breeding checkers (DBC) were engaged in 60 wards in the Vellore corporation for mosquito control," said corporation commissioner P Ashok Kumar.

Amid frequent rains, the district administration launched extra fever and dengue camps to intensify mosquito control measures. However, despite the precautions, certain wards are faced with rising cases of flu and dengue. A local from Rangapuram, the 20th ward, said that their locality logged five dengue cases and many flu cases in the past 10 days.

"In the past 10 to 20 days, in my neighbourhood, I have witnessed 10 dengue cases and how many fever cases," said a resident from Rangapuram (also the 20th ward). Meanwhile, the area also has several breeding grounds. Residents allege this is due to cattle such as cows and pigs in the area.

The rise of viral fever occurs annually and can be attributed to monsoon, according to the officials. "The spike in mosquitoes hasn't come from cows and pigs. We continuously catch stray cows and other animals, which disturb the residents weekly. Not every fever is dengue. We are providing camps to reduce the dengue and viral fever," said a corporation commissioner."

