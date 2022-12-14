Workers bask in son-rise; it may cast shadow on DMK’s future, say pundits

S Kumaresan By

CHENNAI: While a majority of cadre and second-rung leaders of the DMK welcomed the party decision to offer a cabinet berth to MLA and CM MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin, political observers opined that it would open a can of worms for the Dravidian major on the political front.

R Rajiv Gandhi, state president of DMK students’ wing, told TNIE that the BJP was criticising Udhayanidhi’s elevation despite the fact that he was elected by the people and won the seat by a margin of over 70,000 votes. “Narendra Modi assumed the office of the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001 when he was not an MLA. It was only later that he won the by-election in Rajkot Assembly segment. The BJP, as such, has no locus standi to criticise Udhayanidhi’s elevation.”

On social media, DMK cadre also highlighted the cases of Akhilesh Yadav, who became Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh at the age of 39, and Tejashwi Yadav, who was made Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar at the age of 26, and the successors of other political leaders, including those of the BJP. One state-level functionary of the DMK told TNIE said almost the entire party accepted the decision. “In fact, they had been expecting this for the last one-and-a-half years. At the same time, he has to prove that he is capable of handling the department, and we hope he would.”

Another DMK leader, however, said Udhayanidhi, during the last Assembly election campaign, had said the DMK knew of a ‘secret’ for scrapping NEET. “The state government, however, is now struggling to scrap it without the support of the union government. When he becomes a member of the cabinet, he will be cornered by the media and the opposition and forced to scrap NEET. It would be a major challenge not only for him but also for the incumbent government.”

Veteran journalist and political observer Tharasu Shyam told TNIE: “So far, he is not under political lens. Now, being a cabinet member, he will be, and each of his actions and words will be considered as government’s. It would provide ammunition to the opposition in general and to the BJP in particular.” His opponents, within and outside the party, would leak information about him to the BJP.

Seconding this view, veteran journalist T Koodalarasan said: “In every district, offspring of incumbent ministers and district secretaries have controlled the party in their respective district using their father’s influence. Hence, many young political aspirants are moving towards BJP. So, Udhayanidhi’s elevation would send a message that there was no scope for new entrants in the DMK.

