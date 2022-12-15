Home States Tamil Nadu

Agricultural land won’t be acquired for industrial park in Annur: Nilgiris MP Raja

Several companies had purchased up to 2000 acres of land for establishing their units. As farmers oppose giving up their land, the government plans to acquire land from the companies.

Published: 15th December 2022 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Nilgiris MP A Raja addressing media in Coimbatore on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  TN government would not acquire land from farmers for the purpose of setting up an industrial park at Annur, instead land owned by private companies in the area would be acquired, Nilgiris MP and DMK deputy general secretary A Raja said on Wednesday.

Raja said no individual land owner would be affected. “Since the villages come under my constituency (Nilgiris), I consulted with Chief Minister and Industrial Minister. Following the discussion, the government has decided to acquire only land belonging to companies, not farmers.  

Several companies had purchased up to 2000 acres of land for establishing their units. As farmers oppose giving up their land, the government plans to acquire land from the companies. The government will soon release a revised order soon on the project.”

Further, Raja said the industrial park would not cause pollution as the Union government’s environmental clearance will not permit such industries.  Criticising political parties and organisations that are opposing the project, he said, “We are ready to give clarity to farmers. I visited the area and held talks with the people. We would meet them again and explain the government’s decision,” adding priority would be given to local people in jobs in the industrial park.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Raja industrial park Annur Nilgiris MP
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp