Agricultural land won’t be acquired for industrial park in Annur: Nilgiris MP Raja

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: TN government would not acquire land from farmers for the purpose of setting up an industrial park at Annur, instead land owned by private companies in the area would be acquired, Nilgiris MP and DMK deputy general secretary A Raja said on Wednesday.

Raja said no individual land owner would be affected. “Since the villages come under my constituency (Nilgiris), I consulted with Chief Minister and Industrial Minister. Following the discussion, the government has decided to acquire only land belonging to companies, not farmers.

Several companies had purchased up to 2000 acres of land for establishing their units. As farmers oppose giving up their land, the government plans to acquire land from the companies. The government will soon release a revised order soon on the project.”

Further, Raja said the industrial park would not cause pollution as the Union government’s environmental clearance will not permit such industries. Criticising political parties and organisations that are opposing the project, he said, “We are ready to give clarity to farmers. I visited the area and held talks with the people. We would meet them again and explain the government’s decision,” adding priority would be given to local people in jobs in the industrial park.

COIMBATORE: TN government would not acquire land from farmers for the purpose of setting up an industrial park at Annur, instead land owned by private companies in the area would be acquired, Nilgiris MP and DMK deputy general secretary A Raja said on Wednesday. Raja said no individual land owner would be affected. “Since the villages come under my constituency (Nilgiris), I consulted with Chief Minister and Industrial Minister. Following the discussion, the government has decided to acquire only land belonging to companies, not farmers. Several companies had purchased up to 2000 acres of land for establishing their units. As farmers oppose giving up their land, the government plans to acquire land from the companies. The government will soon release a revised order soon on the project.” Further, Raja said the industrial park would not cause pollution as the Union government’s environmental clearance will not permit such industries. Criticising political parties and organisations that are opposing the project, he said, “We are ready to give clarity to farmers. I visited the area and held talks with the people. We would meet them again and explain the government’s decision,” adding priority would be given to local people in jobs in the industrial park.