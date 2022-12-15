Home States Tamil Nadu

Bhavanisagar dam almost full, discharge up in Erode

Officials from the Water Resources Department (WRD) said, “Normally, the dam is opened only when the water level reaches 105 feet.

Published: 15th December 2022 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

Bhavanisagar dam

Bhavanisagar dam (File photo| EPS)

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

ERODE:  As a precautionary measure, water was released from the Bhavanisagar dam into the river on Tuesday night. As of 3 pm on Wednesday, discharge from the dam was 6,500 cusecs and the water level was 104.70 feet.

Officials from the Water Resources Department (WRD) said, “Normally, the dam is opened only when the water level reaches 105 feet. However, as the catchment area is receiving continuous rain, the dam is having an increased inflow. Also, water release to the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal has also been  halted. The situation could pose risk to people living near the river and as a precautionary measure, the water has been released from the dam, though the water level is 104.50 feet.” A flood alert has been issued, he added.

Officials from the District Disaster Management said, “As far as the Bhavani River is concerned, there are no issues at present. However, the revenue department is engaged in surveillance work along the river banks. Also, 21000 cusecs of water were released from the Mettur Dam into the Cauvery River on Wednesday evening. Though water is coming from both sides, the situation is under control.”

TAGS
Bhavanisagar dam Erode
