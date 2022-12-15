Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore city police to form four more cyber cell units

On average, the city police receives around 500 complaints and petitions related to cyber crimes a month.

COIMBATORE:  In light of the rising number of cybercrime cases, Coimbatore city police will set up new cyber cell units in each range, Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan said on Wednesday.  He was speaking to the media, after flagging off a motorcycle expedition from the commissionerate to Kathmandu for raising awareness on cyber safety for women.

On average, the city police receives around 500 complaints and petitions related to cyber crimes a month. Also, cyber criminals target women for their money and damage their reputations. In many cases, complainants do not want cases to be registered and prefer to treat them as petitions and conduct inquiries,” he said.   He also insisted women to approach police without hesitation.

“Recently, 10 police personnel, trained in cybercrime were deployed in the cyber police station, headed by an inspector, in the city. Also, two police personnel with basic training in cybercrime have been deployed in each police station. The upcoming cyber cell units in each of the four ranges will deal with the cases efficiently,” he added.

Replying to a query on bike racing, he said three special teams are on the issue during the night hours. As many as 30 bikes have been seized in the last two days for racing on Avinashi Road and Trichy Road. The vehicle checks will be intensified in the city to prevent rash driving and drunk and driving cases during the Christmas and New Year season, he said.

