Home States Tamil Nadu

HC directs govt to recover properties of Madurai Adheenam from encroachers

"Crores worth of properties, both movable and immovable, come under the Adheenam, in addition to the invaluable antiques with the temples under its control," they added.

Published: 15th December 2022 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 02:01 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Reminding the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department that the properties belonging to temples and mutts should be maintained and utilised only for the benefit of the religious institutions, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the department to take steps to secure the properties of Madurai Adheenam from encroachers.

A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad made the observation while passing orders on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by A Radhakrishan to secure and safeguard the Madurai Adheenam's properties as some of them, he alleged, were being encroached by private individuals.

The judges said the case depicted the 'callous attitude' on the part of the HR and CE authorities in carrying out their responsibilities of supervising the administration of mutts under the Tamil Nadu HR and CE Act, 1959. Highlighting the long-standing history of the Madurai Adheenam and its role in the Saivite culture, the judges said the mutt's origin dates back to around the sixth century AD and has been the guiding light of Saiva philosophy for centuries. "Crores worth of properties, both movable and immovable, come under the Adheenam, in addition to the invaluable antiques with the temples under its control," they added.

But some of the properties belonging to the mutt in Sivagangai and Madurai were allegedly being encroached on by private parties and the HR and CE department has not taken effective action to recover them, the judges noted.

They pointed out that the court has time and again reiterated that the properties belonging to the temples and mutt, should be used only for the temple and religious activities, and if it is encroached upon by any third party, it should be removed and retrieved with immediate effect notwithstanding the pendency of any proceedings. They directed the authorities to take immediate steps to conduct an inquiry and secure the mutt's lands and also recover arrear rents if any.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Adheenam HR&CE
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp