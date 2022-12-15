Home States Tamil Nadu

HC seeks counter from Q-Branch CID on plea of ‘Maoists’

The Q-Branch CID filed a charge sheet in the case and a court trial is pending.

Published: 15th December 2022

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday sought a counter-affidavit from the Q-Branch CID on petitions filed by four suspected Maoists to set aside an order passed by a lower court in Periyakulam.

The Additional District and Sessions Court dismissed the applications filed by petitioners T Muruganantham, M Lenin, M Balamurugan and K Mahalingam, seeking to recall some witnesses for cross-examination in a 2007 case which is pending trial before it.

According to the prosecution, the petitioners were Maoists. On December 19, 2007, when a Special Task Force surrounded their camp in Varusanadu forest area, the two sides exchanged fire and it ended with the arrest of the petitioners. The Q-Branch CID filed a charge sheet in the case and a court trial is pending.

But the petitioners denied the allegations. Since the counsel, who was representing them before the trial court, fell sick during the month of June 2022, they were unable to cross-examine some of the witnesses and had requested the trial judge to recall those witnesses, they stated in the petition.

However, the request was rejected on September 2, 2022, against which they have now approached the high court. When Justice K Murali Shankar heard the petitions on Wednesday, the government counsel agreed to file a counter affidavit. The case was adjourned to December 23.

