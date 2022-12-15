Home States Tamil Nadu

Hearing adjourned in Coimbatore car blast case

Published: 15th December 2022 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

DGP Sylendra Babu inspected the spot where the car blast incident held at Esawaran Kovil street in Coimbatore on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

DGP Sylendra Babu inspects the spot where the car blast took place at Esawaran Kovil street in Coimbatore. (File Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The hearing of a petition filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking 10-day custody of five arrested in connection with the Coimbatore car cylinder blast was postponed for Thursday.

Judge Ilavalagan of the Poonamallee special court said that he would hear the plea for police custody on Thursday. The suspects who appeared in court on Wednesday were taken back to the Puzhal prison. Nine people were arrested in connection with the case.  

On October 23, Jameesha Mubin (29) was killed after an LPG cylinder exploded inside his car in front of Kottal Easwaran Kovil near Town Hall in Coimbatore. Another intact cylinder was later found at the site. Preliminary probe revealed the explosion was planned and Mubin was a key conspirator. The NIA launched investigations across the state, mainly in 20 locations at Coimbatore.

