Isha exempt from green rules, Madras HC bins TN notice

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that yoga centre is an educational institution, the Madras High Court on Wednesday quashed a show-cause notice issued to Isha Foundation by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) for alleged environmental violations in raising constructions over 1.25 lakh square metres in Vellingiri Hills in Coimbatore district.

The first bench of the court headed by Acting CJ T Raja set aside the notice issued in November 2021 seeking to prosecute the foundation for carrying out constructions without getting mandatory environmental clearance as per the Centre’s Environment Impact Assessment Notification of 2006.

Allowing the petition filed by Isha Foundation challenging the notice, the bench said, “When the fourth respondent (TNPCB) has admitted that the construction undertaken is for group development/yoga centre, a careful reading of the Union government’s office memorandum shows that yoga centre comes within the definition of educational institutions and it comes within the exemption.”

It added Isha, therefore, is exempted from getting prior sanction as per the December 22, 2014, notification exempting educational institutions from prior environmental clearance. The 1.25 lakh square metres of group development construction will fall within the scope of amended notification in our view, the bench said.

The TNPCB had submitted that the yoga centre cannot be considered an educational institution and the foundation, which had obtained DTCP approval for construction on an area of 10,445 square metres, had raised constructions on an area of 1.25 lakh sq.m between 2006 and 2014. However, counsels for Isha maintained that the institution had only raised a yoga centre and a facility for meditation.

Foundation: Exempt from clearance as per 2014 amendment

It is exempted from environmental clearance as per the 2014 amendment, the foundation said. Referring to a Kerala HC order staying exemptions provided to educational institutions and industrial sheds, the bench said the order is applicable only to the particular state for which the HC has territorial jurisdiction.

Reacting to the order, Isha Foundation said, “The foundation had approached the Madras HC with respect to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change notification to clarify yoga institutes’ categorisation under educational institution thus exempting environmental clearance.

CHENNAI: Holding that yoga centre is an educational institution, the Madras High Court on Wednesday quashed a show-cause notice issued to Isha Foundation by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) for alleged environmental violations in raising constructions over 1.25 lakh square metres in Vellingiri Hills in Coimbatore district. The first bench of the court headed by Acting CJ T Raja set aside the notice issued in November 2021 seeking to prosecute the foundation for carrying out constructions without getting mandatory environmental clearance as per the Centre’s Environment Impact Assessment Notification of 2006. Allowing the petition filed by Isha Foundation challenging the notice, the bench said, “When the fourth respondent (TNPCB) has admitted that the construction undertaken is for group development/yoga centre, a careful reading of the Union government’s office memorandum shows that yoga centre comes within the definition of educational institutions and it comes within the exemption.” It added Isha, therefore, is exempted from getting prior sanction as per the December 22, 2014, notification exempting educational institutions from prior environmental clearance. The 1.25 lakh square metres of group development construction will fall within the scope of amended notification in our view, the bench said. The TNPCB had submitted that the yoga centre cannot be considered an educational institution and the foundation, which had obtained DTCP approval for construction on an area of 10,445 square metres, had raised constructions on an area of 1.25 lakh sq.m between 2006 and 2014. However, counsels for Isha maintained that the institution had only raised a yoga centre and a facility for meditation. Foundation: Exempt from clearance as per 2014 amendment It is exempted from environmental clearance as per the 2014 amendment, the foundation said. Referring to a Kerala HC order staying exemptions provided to educational institutions and industrial sheds, the bench said the order is applicable only to the particular state for which the HC has territorial jurisdiction. Reacting to the order, Isha Foundation said, “The foundation had approached the Madras HC with respect to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change notification to clarify yoga institutes’ categorisation under educational institution thus exempting environmental clearance.