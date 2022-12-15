Home States Tamil Nadu

Migratory birds' arrival revives sanctuary tag hope for Tiruchy's Killiyur pond

Bird enthusiasts, thrilled as they are, mentioned about 50 species of birds flocking Tiruchy.

Published: 15th December 2022

Bird enthusiasts mention about 50 species of birds flocking the district.

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Flocks of several species of migratory birds have arrived in the district, heralding the onset of the migratory season spanning December to January. Killiyur pond, which is one of the favourite ‘chilling’ spots for the birds, has been playing host to several species over the years, pushing bird enthusiasts to reiterate their demand to declare the site a bird sanctuary again.

Bird enthusiasts, thrilled as they are, mentioned about 50 species of birds flocking the district. They categorise the migratory birds based on geographical origin, i.e. intercontinental migration, movement within the country, inter-district travel and resident birds. Bala Bharathi, a bird enthusiast from Tiruchy, said, “The arrival of the birds announces the onset of the migratory season in Tiruchy.

Thousands of birds were spotted in the village pond at Kiliyur village, Thiruverumbur. Birds such as Northern Pintail, Garganey, Northern Shoveller, Black-tailed Godwit and Brown Shrike have winged their way across European and Asian countries to settle in the Killiyur pond for the season. Due to the high numbers, we have been urging officials to declare Kiliyur pond a bird sanctuary.

Birds of other species, including pelicans, open billed stork and Cotton pingy goose also arrive in high influx.” Bala highlighted Killiyur, Tiruverumbur Big tank, Thevarayan Eri in Thanjavur road and Manikandam Tank on Madurai Road, Sengurichy tank as some of the favourite spots for the birds.

The bird enthusiast cited the bird movement as a signal according the amicability of the ecosystem, as “birds migrate to places with natural wealth.” A senior forest official said, “We sent a proposal to the union government for a bird sanctuary in Killiyur two years ago.

We are awaiting a response. “We would be undertaking an active census of the birds migrating to Tiruchy by the mid of December. Also, we have been raising awareness of the importance of these birds among the public,” the official added.

