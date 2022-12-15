Panchayat chief told to pay Rs 11.67L to youth's family in electrocution case in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the Kalappur panchayat president to pay Rs 11.67 lakh compensation to the family of a college student who got electrocuted to death in 2014 after accidentally touching the iron fence of an overhead tank maintained by the panchayat at Kalappur village in Singampunari taluk in Sivagangai district.



Justice R Vijayakumar passed the order on a petition filed by Selvam, father of the 20-year-old victim, Muthukrishnan.



According to Selvam, the incident took place on August 10, 2014. His son, while playing cricket with his friends, was electrocuted when he had gone to fetch the ball which was lying near the iron fence of the overhead tank. He blamed the electricity board for failing to maintain the electric post and sought compensation.



However, the board's counsel denied the allegations saying they had given electricity connection to the panchayat for the motor located in the overhead tank. Since the fence had been erected by the panchayat, the board cannot be held liable, he contended. The panchayat also denied liability by citing that the investigation in the criminal case registered over the incident is still pending.



Holding that there was no possibility of discharge of electricity in the iron fence unless there was negligence on part of the panchayat in maintaining the electric post, the judge directed the panchayat president to pay Rs 11.67 lakh compensation to Selvam within three months.

