Proposal sent for setting up 'adventure tourism' at Manjalar dam in TN's Theni

THENI: The district administration has sent a proposal for setting up 'adventure tourism' at Manjalar dam in the district. Manjalar dam, which is located near Periyakulam, was constructed for the purpose of irrigation . With a total sub-basin area of 470 sq.km and an ayacut area of 2,155.53 hectares, the dam can be visible from the Kodai Ghat road en route to Kodaikanal, about 19 km from Batalagundu.

Speaking to TNIE, Collector KV Muralidharan observed that Manjalar dam cannot be handed over to the tourism department as it is a water body and is maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD).

"However, we have identified 20 acres of land near the dam, which can be converted for the purpose of adventure tourism. We have asked the tourism department to take lease of the land from the PWD. A floating restaurant with a great view of the district and the hills of Kodaikanal, will be set up," he said.

He further stated that top officials from the tourism department recently conducted feasibility studies in the area and are expecting an announcement from the State government soon.

An official from the tourism department said, "The Tamil Nadu Government had identified 300 places for setting up adventurous tourism in the district, among which only 12 places were selected. One among the 12 places is Manjalar dam. If the project is approved, the tourists of Manjalar Dam will have multiple opportunities to experience the landscape in different ways, including trekking, climbing, horse riding, surfing, botanical garden etc. A details proposal of the project will be executed by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department Corporation only after the fund is sanctioned," he added.

