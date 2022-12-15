Home States Tamil Nadu

Reply on allegations against torture in jail:  Madras HC directs TN government

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to file its reply to a petition alleging the torture of nine prisoners in the Cuddalore Central Prison. 

Published: 15th December 2022

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to file its reply to a petition alleging the torture of nine prisoners in the Cuddalore Central Prison. 

The petition, filed by Youtuber A Shankar alias Savukku Shankar, alleged that the prisoners,  including Kannan alias Kuppai Kannan, were kept in solitary confinement and tortured by the superintendent of prison Senthil Kumar. Shankar further said the Home Secretary and Director General of Prisons failed to take action against Kumar, despite submitting a representation.

When the petition came up before Justice G Chandrasekharan, the government advocate opposed it, stating the plea could not be entertained in its present form and that the court may consider taking it if PIL is filed. The court then adjourned the matter. Shankar had been imprisoned recently at the Cuddalore Central Prison after being convicted in a contempt of court case. 

