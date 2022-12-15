Home States Tamil Nadu

Single kitchen enough for CM's breakfast scheme: Tiruchy corporation

Currently breakfast prepared from the kitchen at Syed Muthursa Government Higher Secondary School is served to about 3,000 students in 40 government elementary schools in the city.

Currently, breakfast prepared from the kitchen at Syed Muthursa Government Higher Secondary School is served to 40 government schools in the city | M K ASHOK KUMAR

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Even as councillors express concern over only one centralised kitchen catering to all the government elementary schools in the city under the chief minister’s breakfast scheme, senior corporation officials dismissed it saying that the existing facility is efficient to ensure time delivery of food even for a further number of schools.

Currently breakfast prepared from the kitchen at Syed Muthursa Government Higher Secondary School is served to about 3,000 students in 40 government elementary schools in the city. Civic body officials said they can manage with the existing kitchen should more schools be covered under the scheme. Timely delivery of food to schools has been upheld so far, they pointed out.

"When we constructed the kitchen for the breakfast scheme, we constructed two blocks. At present, we are using only one of the blocks for preparing food. If more schools are included in the scheme, we would start using the second block.

Therefore, we do not have to construct one more kitchen even in the future," Corporation Commissioner R Vaithinathan said. Corporation engineers said that the two-block design was finalised upon after various factors. "We spent about Rs 1.29 crore for constructing the kitchen. If we operate two blocks, we can handle the breakfast requirements of almost all the [government] schools in the city.

We don't therefore need an additional kitchen for the breakfast scheme and it saves money," a senior corporation engineer said. "If we construct one more kitchen, it has to come in some school as the corporation doesn't have so much land. Therefore, it is likely to take some space in the play area of a school. We wanted to avoid such a situation. We hence came up with the two-block kitchen in the first place," an official said.

