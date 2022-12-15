Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi Stalin 's portfolios linked to multiple depts

His job will entail coordination with other ministers; PTR gets statistics & Sekar Babu CMDA as addl charge

Published: 15th December 2022 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

New cabinet minister Udhayanidhi Stalin paying floral tribute to the memorial of his grandfather and former CM M Karunanidhi on Wednesday | Vignesh Saravanan

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The induction of Udhayanidhi Stalin as a minister on Wednesday brought about a major portfolio reshuffle. While Udhayanidhi got significant portfolios linked to multiple departments that will help him emerge a key politician in the coming years, changes made to the subjects looked after by other ministers are also important.

Apart from youth welfare and sports development, Udhayanidhi got special programme implementation, poverty alleviation, and rural indebtedness. This entails coordinating with various departments and women’s self help groups across TN. The first two portfolios will bring Udhayanidhi closer to the youth in TN.

His portfolios were drawn from three ministers—special programme implementation was taken from MK Stalin; youth welfare and sports development from Siva V Meyyanathan; and poverty alleviation and rural indebtedness from KR Periyakaruppan. 

Meanwhile, as per the inter-se-seniority of Tamil Nadu ministers and their subjects notified in the government gazette after Wednesday’s reshuffle, Udhayanidhi ranks 10th after Thangam Thennarasu.
Siva V Meyyanathan keeps the environment and climate change portfolio and has been given ex-servicemen welfare as an additional charge.

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan got the statistics portfolio. For a minister keen on data-driven governance, this additional portfolio will help achieve goals more efficiently. He thanked the chief minister for allocating the vital portfolio with around 1,700 staff, which forms the core of the government’s field data collection, situation assessment/certification, etc. Since assuming office last year, the minister has been underscoring the importance of data-driven governance.

Another significant change of portfolio is of HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu, who got the plum portfolio of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), which is associated with Chennai’s development in various contexts. This portfolio was taken from Housing Minister S Muthusamy.

The portfolios of Cooperation Minister I Periyasamy and Rural Development Minister KR Periyakaruppan as well as the portfolios of Tourism Minister K Mathiventhan and Forests Minister K Ramachandran have been swapped.

Backward Classes Welfare Minister RS Raja Kannappan, who lost his transport portfolio nine months ago, got khadi and village industries board as additional charge. This portfolio was taken from Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi.

WHAT THEY GOT

Three ministers were given additional portfolios

Palanivel Thiaga rajan
Finance minister
Got the vital statistics dept with around 1,700 staff. It is the key data collection arm of TN govt

PK Sekar Babu
HR&CE minister
Got the CMDA portfolio, which is associated with Chennai’s development in various contexts

RS Raja Kannappan 
BC Welfare minister
Got khadi and village industries board. It was taken from Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udhayanidhi portfolios TN
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp