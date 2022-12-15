Tirunelveli DIG warns trucks transporting waste from Kerala to southern districts

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Strict action will be taken against those dumping Kerala's poultry, fish, biomedical, plastic and construction waste in Tirunelveli range, said Deputy Inspector General of Police Pravesh Kumar.



In a statement, Kumar said, "People who dump or bury the waste from the neighbouring state of Kerala, directly or through middlemen in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, and Thoothukudi districts, will face stern action as per law. The police will act against the drivers of such waste-laden trucks and landowners who allow the waste to be dumped in their land." He further alleged that the trucks which regularly transport vegetables to Kerala are being used to bring back waste to Tamil Nadu. Kumar also released contact numbers for people of the four districts to report instances of waste dumping.

Meanwhile, the villagers of Karumbanur near Alangulam said that they do not have clarity yet on whom to be contacted to report the burning of plastic and electronics waste from Kerala. "Some people have been burning such waste in Karumbanur and Puthupatti villages in recent years, due to which our children have been facing health issues. The police asked us to contact Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board or local body administration to address the issue," said a villager.

When contacted by TNIE, an engineer of TNPCB said that the local body administration should take action against the burning of waste as per the waste management rules, 2016 of the Union government. Francis, Assistant Director (Panchayat), Tenkasi said that the villagers in Karumbanur of Keezhapavoor block and Puthupatti of Alangulam block can report any such incidents to their respective panchayat presidents first. "If no action is taken, they can further contact the block development officers concerned," he added.



Tirunelveli: Ph: 0462-2906025 | WhatsApp - 9952740740

Tenkasi: Ph: 9489003324 | WhatsApp - 9385678039

Thoothukudi: Ph: 0461-2340200 | WhatsApp - 9385678039

Kanniyakumari: Ph: 04652-220167 | WhatsApp -7010363173

