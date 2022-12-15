Home States Tamil Nadu

 TN Industries Minister, wife discharged from disproportionate asset case

Thennarasu served as the minister for school education during the DMK regime from 2006-2011.

Published: 15th December 2022 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of Industries Thangam Thennarasu

Minister of Industries Thangam Thennarasu. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  The Principal District and Sessions Court in Srivilliputhur recently discharged Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu and his wife Manimegalai from a disproportionate asset case filed in 2012.

Thennarasu served as the minister for school education during the DMK regime from 2006-2011. After the AIADMK came to power, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) filed a case against him and his wife over corruption charges based on a search conducted by the sleuths at his residences in Virudhunagar and Chennai and a few of his relative’s houses.

It was alleged Thennarasu amassed disproportionate assets during his tenure as education minister. In 2016, the couple moved the sessions court seeking discharge from the case stating that there were inconsistencies in the DVAC’s charges filed against them. On Monday, the judge discharged them from the case. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
disproportionate asset case Thangam Thennarasu DMK
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp