 TN Industries Minister, wife discharged from disproportionate asset case

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Principal District and Sessions Court in Srivilliputhur recently discharged Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu and his wife Manimegalai from a disproportionate asset case filed in 2012.

Thennarasu served as the minister for school education during the DMK regime from 2006-2011. After the AIADMK came to power, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) filed a case against him and his wife over corruption charges based on a search conducted by the sleuths at his residences in Virudhunagar and Chennai and a few of his relative’s houses.

It was alleged Thennarasu amassed disproportionate assets during his tenure as education minister. In 2016, the couple moved the sessions court seeking discharge from the case stating that there were inconsistencies in the DVAC’s charges filed against them. On Monday, the judge discharged them from the case.

