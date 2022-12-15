TN: Man alleges SC procession blocked by MBCs in Sengottai, petitions SHRC

By Express News Service

TENKASI: A resident of Thenpothai near Sengottai has petitioned the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) alleging that members of an MBC community had obstructed members of the Scheduled Caste community from conducting a procession, beating drums, and bursting firecrackers on a public road in connection to a family function recently.

In his petition, G Suresh of Ulagamman Temple Street in the village said, “Around 200 SC community families and 545 non-SC families reside in Thenpothai. On October 9, I organised a coming-of-age ceremony for my daughter, and as per custom, my relatives took out a procession to bring ‘seervarisai’ to my house. However, the MBC community members residing near the roadside opposed to my relatives beating drums and bursting firecrackers. They didn’t allow the procession to proceed further and also abused my relatives using caste names.”

He also alleged that the MBC members threatened to kill his relatives. The SC residents of the village, members of the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front and the CPM cadre staged a protest on Tuesday.

CPM union secretary P Velumayil said two peace committee meetings were organised by Tenkasi DSP Manimaran and Sengottai Tahsildar Kanthasamy, and both the meetings concluded in favour of MBC members. DSP Manimaran could not be reached for comments. Tahsildar Kanthasamy said the DSP advised people from both communities not to conduct any procession on public roads with a view to avoiding law and order issues.

