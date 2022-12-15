Veterinary facilities in 17 TN districts to get new buildings at Rs 25 crore

Home States Tamil Nadu

The 37 veterinary institutions currently function either in private buildings or buildings owned by local bodies or other departments. 

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | | Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The department of animal husbandry will construct new buildings for 35 veterinary dispensaries and two veterinary polyclinics in 17 districts. A GO granting Rs 25 crore for the work was released recently. Of the total, 23.75 crore can be sourced through loans from NABARD and the remaining Rs 1.25 crore will be borne by TN government, the GO said.

The 37 veterinary institutions currently function either in private buildings or buildings owned by local bodies or other departments. The department provides health cover, disease prevention, clinical services, disease eradication and breeding support for animals through a vast network of veterinary institutions. In 2021-22, 3.8 crore animals were treated by the department and 44.6 lakh cases of artificial insemination were performed.

As per data, TN has 2,979 veterinary institutions—16 veterinary polyclinics, 14 clinician centres, 152 veterinary hospitals, 2,741 veterinary dispensaries and 56 mobile veterinary dispensaries. A senior officer said: “Infrastructure improvements will facilitate better treatment for animals. Over 100 buildings have been constructed for the veterinary institutions in the last two years,” 

The 37 institutions will be built at Devaramalai (Erode); Uthiramerur, Magaral and Thirupakuzhi (Kancheepuram); Hosur (Krishnagiri); Tharangampatti, Aravankuruchi, Panjapatti, Thogamalai and Chinnadharapuram (Karur); Naducombai (Namakkal); Vettanviduthi and Kattathi (Pudukottai); Neeravi (Ramanathapuram); Adhanoor (Thanjavur); Nagalapuram, Thenthiruperai and Kulathur (Thoothukudi); Poovalur, Thathayangarpettai, Pulivalam and Koppampatti (Tiruchy); Sankarandampalayam and Kundadam (Tiruppur); Tirunelveli and Kottagaram (Tirunelveli); Kottagaram, Vembakkam and Moranam (Tiruvannamalai); Athanavur and Vadachery (Thirupathur); Thenpalai (Villupuram); Nathamur, Eraiyur, Thirunavalur and Thirupeiyurthakka (Kallakurichi); S Ramalingapuram and Seithur.

