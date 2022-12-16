3.5K new DPCs across TN to procure samba, thalady paddy

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Around 3,500 direct purchase centres (DPCs) are proposed to be opened across TN for procuring samba and thalady paddy from farmers, said Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani on Thursday.

Visiting Thanjavur for a tripartite meeting with farmers and officials over the arrangements for procuring samba and thalady paddy in the Cauvery delta districts, the minister pointed out that a total of 8.54 lakh tonnes of paddy were procured across the State this kuruvai season, which is 1.5 lakh tonnes more than last year.

On a question from mediapersons over the preparedness for procuring samba and thalady paddy, the minister said TNCSC is ready to procure the crop, adding that plans are on to open around 3,500 DPCs across the State, of which 650 will be in Thanjavur district.

A total of 525 DPCs would come up in Tiruvarur district, 175 each in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts, and 250 in Cuddalore district, he further said. The infrastructure needed to procure the paddy, including gunny bags, moisture measuring devices and tarpaulin sheets, are kept ready, the minister pointed out.

Further, the minister said a plan is on to procure 58 lakh tonnes of paddy during the current kharif marketing season, which includes both kuruvai and samba-thalady paddy. Responding to another question, the minister said that the Union government is to release arrears to the tune of `6,813 crore in subsidy for rice and sugar being supplied through the public distribution system.

