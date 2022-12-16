Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Man loses Rs 10L to online gambling, kills self

Police recovered a note in which Shankar mentioned he had lost money which he had borrowed. According to a police officer, he had lost around Rs 10 lakh in online games.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A 29-year-old man from Coimbatore died by suicide in a hotel near Sastri Road allegedly after he lost money in online gambling. According to police, R Shankar from Uppilipalayam worked in a private company and he left his house on Monday after informing his family that he was going out of town for work. He rented a room in the hotel in Ram Nagar.  

As he did not come outside the room and hotel staff’s effort to contact him went in vain, the hotel’s manager opened the room with a spare key on Tuesday evening and found him dead. Police recovered a note in which Shankar mentioned he had lost money which he had borrowed. According to a police officer, he had lost around Rs 10 lakh in online games.

In another case, police retrieved the decomposed body of 22-year-old man from his room near Ramanathapuram on Thursday. According to the police, the man, Karthik from Tiruppur district, had died by suicide around four days ago. Karthik’s neighbours called the police after a foul smell. 

(If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline)

