Dangling rope from lorry strangles biker, driver held in Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Eral police arrested a lorry driver on Thursday alleging blame in a freak accident that happened near the Eral bus stand the previous day, in which a biker was pulled off from the vehicle by a rope dangling from the lorry.



According to sources, the biker S Muthu (30), a daily wage labourer was thrown off his bike after he was strangled by a rope dangling from the lorry laden with fertilisers coming in the opposite direction on Srivaikuntam-Eral road.

"The accident happened in a fraction of a second. Muthu escaped miraculously as the onlookers rushed to his rescue and admitted him to Thoothukudi medical college hospital with head and knee injuries. The incident, which was caught on CCTV, went viral on social media the same day. A closer look at the video showed that the unfastened rope wrapped around Muthu's neck as he was passing by the lorry after two gunny bags of fertilisers slipped down to the road. Muthu is now recovering," sources added.



Upon inquiry, Eral police registered a case against the lorry driver E Karupasamy (28) of Manimutharu under section 279, 337 IPC (driving rashly or negligently so as to endanger human life). He was later released on bail.

