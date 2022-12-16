Ensure PT period used only for games, TN Sports Minister Udhayanidhi urged

Home States Tamil Nadu

Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin reviewing Ekalavya Scheme with sportspersons at Nehru indoor stadium in Chennai on Thursday | R Satish babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had a jovial interaction with students from various parts of TN at Nehru indoor stadium on Thursday. A girl student’s request cheered up the teachers and officials when she requested the minister to ensure that PT periods are used only for games, not for other subjects. Other students seconded the demand with claps. 

An amused Udhayanidhi responded: “So you want to play more! Will discuss this with officials and do the needful.” Another student from Ooty requested the minister to establish a proper playground for the students there. Udhayanidhi reiterated his promise that he would take steps to establish a mini-sports stadium in each Assembly segment.

Another student sought a permanent building for his school while one from an Ekalavya school in Namakkal requested the minister to establish a boxing ring. The minister promised to provide that. Udhayanidhi interacted with the TN students who would be participating in the Ekalavya Model Residential School national-level games in Andhra Pradesh starting on December 17. He presented them with incentives and wished them good luck.

There are eight Ekalavya model residential schools in seven districts in TN, with a combined student strength of 2,606. Students from TN took part in the national-level games for Ekalavya school students in 2019 and 2020 held in Telangana and Madhya Pradesh respectively and won many medals. Due to Covid-19, the national-level games could not be held in the past two years. 

This year, the national-level games will take place between December 17 and 22 at Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. As many as 4,336 sportspersons from 25 states would participate in these games. Of them, 94 boys and 83 girls from TN would be participating in these competitions. 

During his interaction with students, the minister explained TN government’s efforts to provide coaching to aspiring sportspersons and the facilities being developed for them across TN. Minister for Adi Draviar and Tribal Welfare N Kayalvizhi, HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu and senior officials were present. 

Meanwhile, the minister also held detailed discussions with officials to organise sports competitions for Chief Minister’s Trophy, the constitution of state-level and district-level committees for conducting these competitions, allocation of funds for this, etc. He also enquired about the functioning of hydrotherapy swimming pool and other sports facilities within the Nehru indoor stadium. Talking to reporters, the minister said steps would be taken to conduct international sports events in Chennai.

