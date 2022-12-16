'Tamil Nadu hero stone legacy' exhibition unveiled at MKU

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) Vice Chancellor J Kumar inaugurated a four-day workshop and exhibition on 'Tamil Nadu hero stone legacy' at the varsity's history department on Wednesday. The workshop is being organised by the state archaeology department and the Yaakkai Charitable Trust.



Communication department head S Nagarathinam welcomed the gathering while Arunraja Mohan from Yaakkai Charitable Trust addressed the gathering and said the exhibition will create awareness among students about ancient culture and traditions. "Also, people will learn how to preserve hero stones and decipher the inscriptions," he said.



Vaigai Archaeological and Cultural Society founder Pavel Bharathi, retired archaeological officer and Paniyandu Historical Research Centre Secretary C Santhalingam, and Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department Research scholar Vignesh Srinivasan spoke to the gathering on the occasion. As many as 38 hero stone inscriptions and one 3D-structured inscribed stone are displayed at the exhibition. The public can visit the exhibition free of cost between 10 am and 5 pm till Saturday.

MADURAI: Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) Vice Chancellor J Kumar inaugurated a four-day workshop and exhibition on 'Tamil Nadu hero stone legacy' at the varsity's history department on Wednesday. The workshop is being organised by the state archaeology department and the Yaakkai Charitable Trust. Communication department head S Nagarathinam welcomed the gathering while Arunraja Mohan from Yaakkai Charitable Trust addressed the gathering and said the exhibition will create awareness among students about ancient culture and traditions. "Also, people will learn how to preserve hero stones and decipher the inscriptions," he said. Vaigai Archaeological and Cultural Society founder Pavel Bharathi, retired archaeological officer and Paniyandu Historical Research Centre Secretary C Santhalingam, and Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department Research scholar Vignesh Srinivasan spoke to the gathering on the occasion. As many as 38 hero stone inscriptions and one 3D-structured inscribed stone are displayed at the exhibition. The public can visit the exhibition free of cost between 10 am and 5 pm till Saturday.